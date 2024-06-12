China expects more exchanges, cooperation with all parties in world heritage protection

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with all parties to let world heritage shine brighter, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that world heritage protection requires intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

June 8 was China's eighth Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. At a daily news briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian elaborated on China's efforts and achievements in world heritage protection, noting that China is one of the world's leading countries in terms of world heritage.

"We now have 57 world heritage sites, ranking second in the world, and have the world's largest number of world natural heritage sites as well as cultural and natural heritage sites," he said.

China attaches great importance to world heritage protection, Lin said. Since joining the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1985, China has made steady progress in this field, ensured rigorous protection and sustainable utilization of natural and cultural heritage in a balanced way, and promoted the conservation and development of the fine Chinese history and culture, he added.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has made heritage protection part and parcel of efforts to develop the cultural and ecological sectors and reduce poverty. China has made historic achievements in world heritage protection, Lin noted.

China has long taken a responsible part in the global governance of world heritage and been elected as a member of the World Heritage Committee multiple times, according to the spokesperson.

China twice hosted the World Heritage Convention and chaired the World Heritage Committee. China actively shared pathways and methodologies with all countries to protect heritage, especially developing countries, and supported African countries in their world heritage conservation capacity building, he said.

World heritage protection requires intercultural dialogue and cooperation, Lin said, adding that China has advocated for equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations and cultural diversity, and contributed China's wisdom and strength to the cause of world heritage and the interaction and mutual learning among civilizations.

"We look forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with all parties to let world heritage shine brighter, jointly protect the treasures of human civilization and cherish the beautiful planet we call home," he said.

