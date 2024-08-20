Experts offer insights into global cave temple conservation

Xinhua) 16:50, August 20, 2024

LANZHOU, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Over 400 cultural heritage conservation experts and scholars from 16 countries have gathered at an international forum on cave temple conservation, held in northwest China's Dunhuang, home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mogao Grottoes.

Scheduled from Aug. 19 to 22, the forum aims to pool wisdom for the global conservation of cave temples, with attendees sharing techniques, experience and ideas, particularly highlighting China's advanced approaches that have attracted global attention.

Cave temples, a key category of world cultural heritage, are found globally and are closely linked to the spread of Buddhism. Notable sites include India's Ajanta Caves, Cambodia's Angkor Wat and China's Mogao Caves.

Official statistics show that there are 2,155 cave temples and 3,831 cliffside sculptures in China.

Guan Qiang, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, noted that after over 70 years of efforts, China's protection and utilization of cave temples has significantly improved, with growing cultural influence.

China has eliminated major risks to its key cave temples and developed a comprehensive protection strategy that includes value interpretation, monitoring and early warning, environmental control, disaster management and restoration, Guan said.

Shahbaz Khan, director and representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, commended China's achievements in cultural heritage preservation, particularly its digitalization efforts. He noted that the comprehensive documentation and field surveys conducted at sites such as the Mogao and Yungang Grottoes have set a valuable benchmark for global heritage conservation.

Jo Sangsun, director of the Jungwon National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Korea (ROK), expressed his interest in the Dunhuang Academy's work on digitalization and weathering issues. Noting that this is his first visit to Dunhuang, he said China's experience is important not just for the ROK but for the whole world.

"The Dunhuang Academy has long led the question of conservation involving foreign countries and clearly the Chinese researchers are pushing in the right direction in order to ensure better conservation and preventive conservation action for the future," said Vincent Detalle, a professor at CY Cergy Paris University.

As an international issue, cave temple protection faces increasing challenges such as climate change, making global cooperation crucial, according to Shahbaz Khan.

Countries worldwide have intensified research into new protection technologies, concepts and values related to cave temples, advancing preservation techniques to a higher level.

Liu Hanlong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor at Chongqing University, and his team introduced a new microbial restoration technology for cultural relics at the forum. This technology offers enhanced strength, color consistency and weather resistance compared to traditional restoration materials, delivering superior reinforcement and restoration results.

Nour Nasser, an architect with the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums in Syria, proposed integrating traditional conservation methods with artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Guan said China is committed to strengthening international cooperation and contributing to global efforts in cultural heritage conservation and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)