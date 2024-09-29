Chinese FM proposes 4 suggestions at 3rd informal meeting of foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran on Afghan issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the third informal meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran on the Afghan issue on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday proposed four suggestions when attending the third informal meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran on the Afghan issue on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the past three years, the situation in Afghanistan has undergone a stable transition on the whole, but there is still a long way to go for reconstruction and development, and many difficulties and challenges for long-term stability.

Wang put forward four suggestions on guiding the situation in Afghanistan:

The first is to build security together. Strengthen intelligence exchange and sharing, expand law enforcement and security cooperation, so as to ultimately achieve the goal of eradicating violent terrorist groups within Afghanistan.

The second is to implement comprehensive measures. Jointly promote the Tunxi Initiative to support Afghanistan's reconstruction.

The third is to uphold justice. Make Afghanistan a platform for cooperation among all parties, rather than a venue for geopolitical competition.

The fourth is to provide positive guidance. Encourage the international community to focus on the most urgent challenges facing Afghanistan.

