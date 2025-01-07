Namibia, China pledge to advance outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit

Xinhua) 10:29, January 07, 2025

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, in Swakopmund, Namibia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

WINDHOEK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba on Monday met with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, in the city of Swakopmund, with both sides pledging to advance bilateral cooperation.

Despite the geographical distance, the bond between China and Africa has remained strong, Wang said.

The China-Africa relationship has withstood the test of changing global circumstances and is showing new promising prospects, he said, stressing that China remains a trustworthy partner for Africa, consistently prioritizing Africa in its overall diplomatic strategy.

For 35 years, Chinese foreign ministers have made Africa the destination of their first overseas visit of each year, a tradition that reflects China's unwavering commitment, Wang said, adding that this tradition will continue because strengthening China-Africa cooperation is more crucial than ever for the world, and their joint development symbolizes the rise of the Global South and the growing influence of justice.

Namibia, an important member of the African family, is also a comprehensive strategic cooperation partner of China, he noted.

At the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed 10 partnership action plans to jointly advance modernization and announced that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations was elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

This has charted the course for the future development of China-Africa relations, Wang said, noting that China is ready to work with Namibia to implement the 10 partnership action plans, helping Namibia accelerate its modernization process.

Acknowledging Namibia's unique resources and vast development potential, Wang said that the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) Party of Nambia has adopted a people-centered governance philosophy and guided the country along a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges on governance with Namibia and deepen cooperation in various fields to achieve common development, Wang said.

Mbumba said despite differences in size, Namibia and China have always maintained a relationship of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, based on mutual respect and support.

Namibia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity, including Taiwan, and admires the development achievements under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the leadership of the Communist Party of China, he said, adding that Namibia looks forward to enhancing interparty exchanges with China and sharing governance experiences.

Mbumba recalled his meeting with Xi during last year's FOCAC Beijing Summit when the two leaders reached a consensus on strengthening bilateral relations. Namibia supports the Beijing Declaration and the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan adopted at the summit and is keen to actively implement the summit's outcomes, hoping to expand cooperation in infrastructure, digital economy, energy, agriculture and education, thereby improving the well-being of the two peoples, he said.

Namibia supports the three global initiatives proposed by Xi, namely the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and looks forward to continued mutual support and collaboration with China in international and regional affairs to safeguard shared interests.

On the same day, Wang also met with Namibian President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Namibian President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

