Namibia looks to expand Chinese medical services amid growing popularity

11:01, September 22, 2024

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is considering expanding Chinese medical services across the country, following the growing popularity of the services among Namibians, according to a government official.

Speaking at the rotating ceremony for the 15th and 16th Chinese medical teams in Namibia Friday, held at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in the country's capital of Windhoek, MoHSS Acting Executive Director Jeremia Nghipundjua highlighted the significant impact of the Chinese medical teams. The outgoing 15th team treated over 19,000 patients in just 18 months, demonstrating the increasing acceptance of Chinese medicine and acupuncture in Namibia.

Nghipundjua emphasized that the Chinese medical team has introduced much-needed medical services, particularly acupuncture, which is not commonly practiced in the country.

"These services help manage conditions like pain, musculoskeletal issues, and neurological conditions, among others," he said, noting that the Chinese medical teams offer something unique to Namibians.

The contributions China has made to Namibia's health sector are marvelous, Nghipundjua said, referencing the cooperation in various areas, including COVID-19 vaccines, the construction of health facilities, and the training of health professionals. He stressed the importance of expanding these services beyond Windhoek to other regions of the country, where they are also in high demand.

Nghipundjua also praised the professionalism of the Chinese teams, noting that their services are highly appreciated by the Namibian people and provide valuable treatment options.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping expressed confidence in the future of China-Namibia health cooperation. "While we find it difficult to say goodbye to the outgoing 15th Medical Team, we are certainly happy to welcome the newly arrived 16th Medical Team led by Dr. Huang Qin. I hope and believe that they will carry the torch on and continue to serve the Namibian people with superb professionalism. And they will for sure enjoy our strong support," he said.

The Chinese embassy will continue to facilitate friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in the field of health care between the two countries, he added.

The 15th Chinese medical team, led by Li Bangwei, was recognized with certificates of appreciation for their work over the past 18 months, which extended beyond patient care to promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine in communities and schools.

Since 1996, the Chinese government has consistently sent medical teams to Namibia to enhance healthcare services in the country.

