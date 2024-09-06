Senior CPC official meets Namibian president

Xinhua) 09:12, September 06, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met with Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China is willing to work with Namibia to act on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously upgrade the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Mbumba said Namibia looks forward to working with China to implement the outcomes of the summit and bring benefits to the two peoples.

