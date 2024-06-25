Interview: Chinese support contributes to growth of agricultural sector in Namibia

Xinhua) 10:22, June 25, 2024

WINDHOEK, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's support is enhancing productivity in Namibia's agricultural sector and contributing to economic growth, a government official said Monday.

Jona Musheko, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, said in an interview with Xinhua that ongoing Chinese investments include assistance toward agricultural technology adoption, technical assistance, and technical facilities.

This support is part of the long-standing collaborative 1.7-million-U.S.-dollar UN Food and Agricultural Organization-China South-South Cooperation (SSC) Program Phase 2 tripartite agreement, which aims to assist Namibia's agricultural sector from September 2023 to Sept. 30, 2025.

"Upon signature of the project document in November 2023, implementation is underway," Musheko said.

The expansive support would derive benefits and opportunities for citizens in areas such as soil fertility, plant health, seed production, vocational training in agriculture, and poultry production.

Regarding poultry production, the goal is to help rural women and youth establish or expand indigenous chicken enterprises by providing technical assistance in poultry production to enhance productivity.

Additionally, the project focuses on improving soil fertility. According to Musheko, Namibian soils are naturally poor, and local farmers lack knowledge about nutrient requirements, nutrient balance in the soil, and the need for fertilizer application for optimal yields.

"The SSC would, therefore, provide soil experts with the capacity to capacitate researchers, extension personnel, and farmers in all aspects of soil management," he added.

Meanwhile, the Namibian government has aligned the project with its national programs and development agenda to achieve more efficient and sustainable agricultural production.

"It is expected to enhance Namibia's capacity, diversify its economy, and contribute to technology transfer, skills development for locals, and increased national productivity," he said.

According to him, the Namibian ministry, which will lead the project, has established a national Project Steering Committee to provide overall guidance, coordination, and deployment of 11 Chinese experts and three technicians.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)