Xi's envoy to attend state funeral of Namibia's late president
(Xinhua) 08:55, February 23, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Jiang Zuojun will travel to Namibia on Feb. 22 to attend the state funeral of the late President of Namibia Hage Geingob in Windhoek, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
