Chinese-invested uranium mine in Namibia makes progress toward environmental sustainability: report

Xinhua) 14:30, September 28, 2023

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Swakop Uranium, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), on Tuesday published a sustainability report regarding the 2022 performance of its Husab Mine in Namibia in the capital of Windhoek.

The report revealed the company's performance and practices in the southern African country, and highlighted official statistics and undertakings of social responsibilities.

Speaking in a keynote address, Namibian Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta commended the company for its remarkable efforts to conserve and preserve biodiversity in its exclusive prospecting licenses, while contributing to the prosperity of Namibia.

"It is worth noting that the theme of the report is heavily linked to the environmental preservation efforts of the Husab Mine, which is producing clean energy, fuelling the environment, and preserving the environment," he said, adding that the three actions are intricately linked, and the aim is to balance the three to minimize any negative impact on the environment.

During the event, Shi Bing, vice president of CGN, emphasized the company's commitment to clean energy, which has always been its core mission. "CGN aims to meet society's increasing need for clean, safe, and sustainable energy."

"To achieve this objective, CGN has been guided by the principles of safety, green practices, and responsibility in its pursuit of sustainable development. It has built a solid foundation of safe and reliable operations, promoted the environmentally friendly aspects of nuclear energy, and established a corporate philosophy rooted in responsibility," he said.

According to the report which covered the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, the Husab Mine injected more than 3.2 billion Namibian dollars (about 215 million U.S. dollars) into the local economy through local procurement, tax and royalties, employee salaries, and benefits as well as social investments.

"Strong corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship are essential aspects that we have adopted to make the company more responsible," said Qiu Bin, chief executive officer of Swakop Uranium.

