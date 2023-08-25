Xi says ready to strengthen cooperation with Namibia in clean energy

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Namibia in various fields, including in clean energy, and will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Namibia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Xi said President Geingob is an old friend of the Chinese people, who has deep affection for China. The Chinese side greatly appreciates the president's firm support for China's position on issues of core interests, and his delivering justice and speaking out for righteousness in international affairs.

Xi pointed out that China and Africa share similar historical experiences and hard struggle, adding that China insists on equality and mutual respect between big and small countries.

The Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people to successfully build socialism with Chinese characteristics, while at the same time taking efforts to push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Through proposing a series of initiatives such as the Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said, China offers opportunities to developing countries to realize joint development and prosperity, and fights for more equal rights for developing nations.

For his part, Geingob said Namibia and China enjoy long-term friendship. China is an all-weather friend, and even more so a friend who can count on when in difficulty. The Namibian side is deeply grateful to China's firm support in the various causes of fighting for national independence and emancipation as well as national development.

He said as a leader of a global major country, President Xi has led the Chinese people to achieve remarkable accomplishments, and treats African leaders with equality and humility, which is very touching.

The Namibian side has been greatly inspired by the thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics, and is exploring a modernization path with Namibian characteristics, Geingob noted.

Namibia firmly supports China, welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Namibia and stands ready to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations, he added.

