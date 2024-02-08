Home>>
China's national political advisor mourns passing of former Namibian president
(Xinhua) 13:38, February 08, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- He Baoxiang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, went to the Namibian Embassy in China on Thursday to mourn, on behalf of the Chinese government, the passing of former Namibian President Hage Geingob, and wrote in the condolence book.
