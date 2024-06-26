Telecom Namibia partners with Chinese telecommunication companies to enhance mobile network

Xinhua) 13:41, June 26, 2024

WINDHOEK, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Telecom Namibia (TN) has started a three-year partnership with a joint venture between China's ZTE Corporation and Huafull International Limited to enhance TN's mobile network capabilities and expand coverage across Namibia.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on Tuesday in Windhoek, TN will procure cutting-edge mobile radio access equipment from ZTE and Huafull to bolster its mobile network capacity and extend coverage, particularly in previously underserved areas. This partnership will facilitate the deployment of advanced mobile radio access technology, including 4G, 4.5G and 5G, to deliver quality, fast and reliable mobile broadband services to TN Mobile consumers.

During the signing ceremony, TN's Chief Executive Stanley Shanapinda expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting their joint commitment to enhancing mobile services nationwide with innovative solutions. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled mobile connectivity and bridging the digital divide in communities across our country," he said.

Integrating ZTE's equipment into TN's network will enable the deployment of next-generation technologies, empowering users with faster data speeds and improved reliability, Shanapinda said.

Jack Liu, vice president of Huafull International, said "we are very honored and grateful to TN for choosing and collaborating with ZTE Corporation and Huafull International as partners for the next phase of wireless network upgrade and transformation."

ZTE Corporation, together with Huafull International, has been involved in the design, construction and operation of TN's 3G and 4G wireless networks since 2013.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)