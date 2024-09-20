Namibia signs deal with China to boost small livestock exports

Xinhua) 09:26, September 20, 2024

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Namibia has signed a bilateral agreement with China to export small livestock products, including sheep and goats, while also working to finalize a deal for high-value fruits such as grapes, dates, and blueberries, a government official said Thursday.

Speaking at the 25th Bank of Namibia symposium on positioning the Namibian agricultural sector in global value chains in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Minister of Agriculture Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein highlighted the importance of these agreements in increasing Namibia's access to valuable markets and supporting the country's agricultural sector.

"Market access is a key pivot for agricultural products. One distinct advantage for the Namibian agricultural sector is access to the best-paying markets regionally and globally, thanks to investment in core enablers and the upkeep of sanitary and phytosanitary standards," he said.

Schlettwein emphasized the need to connect Namibia's agricultural sector to global markets to help more people earn a living. He stressed the need for meaningful recognition of agriculture as a national priority while advocating for deliberate resource allocation across all facets of the value chain.

"Investments in water resource development, distribution infrastructure, and sanitation to provide secure, reliable, and affordable water supply," he added.

Since 2019, Namibia has supplied beef to China through two authorized plants for frozen and chilled products while also exporting to key destinations, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

