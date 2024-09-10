Chinese firms to build Namibia's largest solar plant

Xinhua) 10:49, September 10, 2024

WINDHOEK, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's state-owned power utility, NamPower, on Monday signed an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with a Chinese joint venture for the 100MW Rosh Pinah Solar PV power plant.

The contract, signed with the Chinese joint venture between China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd. and China New Energy Development (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., is valued at over 1.4 billion Namibian dollars (about 78 million U.S. dollars).

The project supports Namibia's efforts to enhance its renewable energy infrastructure and is expected to significantly contribute to the country's electricity supply security and sustainability goals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nampower Managing Director Kahenge Haulofu said the 100 MW PV plant and other infrastructure projects currently under construction are part of NamPower's Integrated Strategic Business Plan for the period 2020-2025.

"The Rosh Pinah 100 MW PV Project is a project of great national importance and will help the government accomplish its goals of ensuring electricity supply security and self-sufficiency as outlined in the national planning policies such as the fifth National Development Plan and the National Integrated Resource Plan," he said.

Additionally, the project will also aid in addressing and supporting the renewable energy commitments prescribed in the Renewable Energy Policy and National Energy Policy, he said, adding that the PV plant will also play a pivotal role in transitioning towards low carbon and environmentally sustainable energy system.

According to Haulofu, the total estimated project cost is 1.6 billion Namibian dollars. "The investment into the Rosh Pinah 100MW PV project will contribute to managing and regulating future increases in electricity tariffs. This will not only benefit individual consumers by lowering increases to their electricity bills but also contribute to the overall economic growth and environmental sustainability," he said.

Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months, with the plant set to commence operations in the second quarter of 2026.

