Namibia bolsters water infrastructure with Chinese assistance

Xinhua) 13:56, December 07, 2024

WINDHOEK, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, on Friday initiated two major projects in northern Namibia to strengthen the country's water infrastructure and ensure a sustainable water supply for its people.

One of the major projects is the expansion and upgrade of the Outapi Water Treatment Plant in the Omusati Region, which will be executed through a collaboration between three companies, including Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) and China Jiangxi Economic and Technical International Corporation.

Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein emphasized in his keynote address the significance of water security for Namibia's development. He highlighted that the Outapi plant, after serving the region for many years, has reached its capacity limits due to population growth and urbanization, while the expansion project will significantly increase the plant's capacity, enabling it to deliver up to 438 cubic meters of water per hour.

"By addressing the water challenges in Outapi, this project will provide a reliable and continuous supply of clean water for the region's residents, businesses, and agricultural sectors," he said.

The minister also announced another project for the construction and replacement of a 52.4-km pipeline between Ogongo and Oshakati.

According to Schlettwein, the pipeline project valued at 236.7 million Namibia dollars (about 13 million U.S. dollars) marks a significant milestone in the Namibia government's unwavering commitment to ensuring access to reliable, safe, and sustainable water for every citizen.

The project again will be undertaken by NamWater in partnership with three other companies including China Gezhouba Group Company and China Jiangxi Economic and Technical International Corporation.

"The Ogongo-Oshakati Pipeline, built in 1978, has long served as a lifeline for the four north-central regions of Namibia. However, age and the strain of increasing demand have rendered it vulnerable, with frequent pipe breaks," said Schlettwein, adding this project aligns with Namibia's broader objectives of enhancing water security, promoting public health, strengthening economic growth, and fostering resilience to climate change.

