CPC delegation visits Namibia on ties

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Vice Minister of Education Wu Yan, visited Namibia from Oct. 24 to 28, meeting with officials of the southern African country to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation met with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's vice president and vice president of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), SWAPO Party Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa and Nathalia Goagoses, deputy minister of higher education, technology and innovation, and also engaged in discussions with grassroots organizations in the Erongo Region. The delegation elaborated on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The Namibian side praised the significance of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, expressing willingness to work with China to implement key agreements between their heads of state and to advance the stable development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between Namibia and China.

