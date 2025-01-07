Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Congress of Peru president
(Xinhua) 10:21, January 07, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana in Beijing on Monday.
The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state by strengthening inter-party exchanges and political dialogue, deepening the sharing of experience on governance, and promoting the sustained and steady development of the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor meets Congress of Peru president
- China's top legislator holds talks with Congress of Peru president
- Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: Chancay Port serves as bridge between South America and Asia
- First shipment from Peru’s Chancay Port arrives in Shanghai
- First direct voyage from Peru's Chancay Port to reach Shanghai port
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.