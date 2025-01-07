Senior CPC official meets Congress of Peru president

Xinhua) 10:21, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state by strengthening inter-party exchanges and political dialogue, deepening the sharing of experience on governance, and promoting the sustained and steady development of the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership.

