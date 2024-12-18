Home>>
First direct voyage from Peru's Chancay Port to reach Shanghai port
(Xinhua) 14:59, December 18, 2024
SHANGHAI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The "Xin Shanghai," a vessel operated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, is set to arrive in Shanghai's Yangshan Port on Wednesday afternoon after a 23-day journey from Peru's Chancay Port, marking the first official voyage between the two ports.
The journey opened the first two-way operational sea link between Shanghai and Chancay Port, a newly-inaugurated flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation between China and Peru.
