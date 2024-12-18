First batch of direct transport cargo through Peru's Chancay port to arrive in Shanghai

The first batch of direct cargo through Chancay port in Peru has completed customs pre-declaration procedures, and will arrive at Shanghai on Wednesday, China Media Group reported on Tuesday.

The first direct cargo includes over 20,000 tons of Peruvian specialty fruits such as blueberries, avocados, grapes, and mangoes, and will arrive at Yangshan Port in Shanghai, achieving the first bidirectional connection of the maritime route between Chancay Port and Shanghai Port.

By uploading basic information on the cargo, such as phytosanitary certificates, certificates of origin, and contracts, the online pre-declaration was completed and passed in just five minutes, said the report.

Located about 78 kilometers north of Peru's capital Lima, Chancay Port was inaugurated on November 14, 2024, local time. As a collaborative project between China and Peru under the Belt and Road Initiative, the port is set to enhance trade efficiency between Peru and Asia, cutting shipping times to China to 23 days and reducing logistics costs by at least 20 percent, according to Xinhua News Agency.

According to data from Shanghai customs, in the first 11 months of 2024, the total foreign trade value between the Shanghai port and Peru reached 46.89 billion yuan ($6.44 billion), up 21.2 percent year-on-year. The import of agricultural products such as fruits from Peru to the Shanghai port came to 4.41 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 2 percent.

Projections indicate that Chancay Port will generate $4.5 billion in yearly revenues for Peru and create over 8,000 jobs. Besides, the deepwater port is also directly connected to the Pan-American Highway, a network of roads stretching across the Americas, and is poised to become a pivotal logistics hub between Latin America and Asia.

