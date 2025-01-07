China's top political advisor meets Congress of Peru president

Xinhua) 09:16, January 07, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said China is willing to make joint efforts with Peru to push for more achievements in China-Peru relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples, and the CPPCC is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Peru to make contributions to promoting the joint advance of the two countries on the road of national modernization.

Salhuana said Peru is willing to work with China to further promote cooperation in various fields, jointly promote the development of the Chancay Port, and continue to deepen cooperation in building the Belt and Road, and the Peruvian Congress is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China to promote mutual understanding and friendship between all sectors of society of the two countries.

