China's top legislator holds talks with Congress of Peru president

Xinhua) 08:30, January 07, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana here on Monday.

Zhao said that China is willing to work with Peru to implement the important outcomes of heads-of-state diplomacy, push forward the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership, and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

Noting that deepening China-Peru friendly cooperation is the common expectation of the two peoples, Zhao said that the legislative bodies of the two countries should contribute to promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

The NPC of China is willing to work with the Congress of Peru to strengthen exchanges between high-level officials, special committees, bilateral friendship groups and more, deepen mutual learning on governance experience, enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and support each other in pursuing development paths suited to their respective national conditions, he said.

Chancay port in Peru, a landmark China-Peru cooperation project, will help promote the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road between China and Peru as well as China and Latin America, Zhao said, adding that it is hoped that the Congress of Peru will continue to support the construction of the port.

"China and Peru have carried out fruitful cooperation in fields such as energy, mining, infrastructure construction and communications, and are actively exploring ways to expand cooperation on digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence. It is hoped that the legislatures of the two countries will jointly create a sound legal environment for China-Peru practical cooperation," Zhao said.

Salhuana said Peru firmly abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in economy, trade, investment, electricity, infrastructure, culture and other fields.

All parties of the Congress of Peru support deepening bilateral relations with China, and are willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China to make legislative contributions to the development of bilateral relations, Salhuana said.

