First shipment from Peru’s Chancay Port arrives in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:35, December 19, 2024

A ship loaded with blueberries, grapes, and avocados arrived in Shanghai on December 18, after a 23-day voyage from Peru's Chancay Port. Since its opening on November 14, the deep-water port, a landmark Belt and Road Initiative project between China and Peru, has lowered logistics costs by 20 percent.

(Video produced by Shen Wenmin, Lin Ziye, Li Bowen, and Wu Yufeng)

