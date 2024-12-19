Home>>
First shipment from Peru’s Chancay Port arrives in Shanghai
(People's Daily App) 16:35, December 19, 2024
A ship loaded with blueberries, grapes, and avocados arrived in Shanghai on December 18, after a 23-day voyage from Peru's Chancay Port. Since its opening on November 14, the deep-water port, a landmark Belt and Road Initiative project between China and Peru, has lowered logistics costs by 20 percent.
(Video produced by Shen Wenmin, Lin Ziye, Li Bowen, and Wu Yufeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
