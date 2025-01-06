Tanzania's Zanzibar president praises Chinese firm for modern bus station construction

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has praised a Chinese firm for constructing a modern bus station at Kijangwani on Unguja Island.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bus station, as part of activities ahead of the 61st anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution on Jan. 12, Mwinyi commended the efficient execution and high-quality construction capabilities of China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited during the project construction.

He noted that the completed project would not only significantly enhance travel conditions for residents but also boost the local economy, improve overall convenience, and inject economic vitality into the region.

Gao Yuqi, manager of CRJE's Zanzibar branch, said the station, Zanzibar's first modern large-scale bus terminal, includes three waiting areas, over 70 bus parking spots, 128 shops, more than 4,000 square meters of outdoor sidewalks, and over 12,000 square meters of concrete driveways.

He added that the concrete driveways feature offices, power generation and distribution rooms, private parking spaces, and other facilities, covering an area of 16,000 square meters.

