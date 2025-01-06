Highlights of ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open

Xinhua) 09:48, January 06, 2025

Shang Juncheng serves during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Nishikori Kei hits a return during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Shang Juncheng hits a return during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Shang Juncheng leaves after withdrawing from the match due to a fever after the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Alexandre Muller hits a return during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Jaume Munar hits a return during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Alexandre Muller serves during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

