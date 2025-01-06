Highlights of ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open
Shang Juncheng serves during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Nishikori Kei hits a return during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Shang Juncheng hits a return during the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Shang Juncheng leaves after withdrawing from the match due to a fever after the semifinal between Shang Juncheng of China and Nishikori Kei of Japan at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Alexandre Muller hits a return during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Jaume Munar hits a return during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Alexandre Muller serves during the semifinal between Jaume Munar of Spain and Alexandre Muller of France at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Chinese tennis veteran Zhang Shuai reflects on her journey with pride
- ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open: Shang Juncheng vs. Fabian Marozsan
- ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open: Shang Juncheng of China vs. Pedro Martinez of Spain
- United Cup tennis tournament mixed doubles: China vs. U.S.
- U.S. beats China to reach United Cup semis
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.