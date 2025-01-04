Interview: BiH official hopes for more "Walter" figures to strengthen bond with China

15:55, January 04, 2025 By Yin Xiaosheng ( Xinhua

SARAJEVO, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- An official of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has voiced hope that more figures like Walter, a historical symbol of the friendship with China, will emerge to help forge closer bond between the two peoples.

Danijela Mrda, director of the Archives of BiH, highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries in a recent interview with Xinhua, as 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The iconic anti-fascist war film Walter Defends Sarajevo, she said, played a key role in fostering this connection, and Walter, the film's protagonist, has become a symbol of solidarity between the two peoples.

"I think somehow this movie connected the people of China and BiH for good, because we share the common respect and also the cherishing of the same value," Mrda said, referring to Walter as a model of open-minded spirit and resistance against occupation.

"Walter's story has been embraced by millions of Chinese people, becoming a spiritual bridge between our two nations," Mrda added.

As the head of the Archives of BiH, Mrda emphasized the importance of cultural exchange as a vital component of broader economic and political cooperation.

In the past years, the Archives of BiH has increasingly engaged in cultural exchanges with China, organizing exhibitions, academic conferences, and other cultural activities to help people from both countries gain a deeper understanding of each other's history and culture.

China is a "remarkable country" with kind and dedicated people who are committed to achieving their goals, she said, adding that as bilateral ties grow, collaboration in areas such as education, tourism, technology, infrastructure, and other sectors will further deepen mutual understanding and solidarity between the two peoples.

