China-Central Asia non-governmental friendship forum held in Xi'an

Xinhua) 11:04, September 28, 2022

XI'AN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia non-governmental friendship forum was held Tuesday in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Held both online and offline, the forum was attended by more than 200 people in various fields from China and Central Asian countries.

Cao Jianming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said at the forum that the friendly cooperation between China and Central Asia over the past 30 years has shown that people-to-people ties are an important foundation for developing state-to-state relations.

Efforts should be made to strengthen people-to-people friendship and jointly build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, Cao added.

The forum was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shaanxi provincial people's government.

