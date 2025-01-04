China launches action plan to tackle dementia amid aging population challenge

Xinhua) 14:59, January 04, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a national action plan to address senile dementia, which poses significant challenges to the well-being of elderly people and their families, amid a rapidly aging population in the country.

The action plan, jointly launched by 15 Chinese institutions including the National Health Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission, outlines seven key tasks to combat senile dementia and sets a series of targets to be achieved by 2030.

According to the plan, a comprehensive and continuous prevention and control system for dementia, covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and care, will be established by 2030.

The growth rate of senile dementia prevalence will be effectively controlled through widespread cognitive function screenings for the elderly, with early intervention guaranteed for those at risk of developing dementia, according to the plan.

With an aging population and rising average life expectancy, the number of individuals with senile dementia in China continues to increase, becoming a widespread societal concern.

The total number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, and other kinds of dementia across the country surpassed 16 million in 2021, according to an official report released in 2024.

The number of dementia patients in China accounts for nearly 30 percent of the global total, the report showed.

Alzheimer's disease shows a high prevalence rate but is accompanied by low rates of screening, diagnosis and treatment, according to Shi Jiong, a dementia expert.

To address these issues, the action plan outlines tasks such as conducting screenings and early interventions, standardizing diagnosis and treatment services, and expanding care services for elderly individuals with dementia.

The action plan also proposes that dedicated care units for seniors with dementia should make up 50 percent of elderly care institutions with over 100 beds and adequate service capabilities, while the cumulative number of trained dementia care personnel should reach 15 million by 2030.

