Amazing instinct of subway staff saving elderly

By Chen Xiangru and Wang Zi (People's Daily App) 14:45, October 23, 2023

Following her amazing instincts, Guan Zhiping, a subway staff member in Wuhan, Hubei Province, rushed to support an elderly man before he fell down the escalator. She held up the passenger and the folded wheelchair he was carrying, a total of more than 165 pounds, to the top of the escalator. Good Job!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)