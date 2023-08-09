We Are China

Beijing unveils 1960s-themed subway train

Ecns.cn) 13:32, August 09, 2023

Passengers take photos on a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug 8, 2023, marking the first immersive "time-traveling" experience on a subway train. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The train started a trial run in Beijing on Tuesday. The six subway cars were decorated with different elements from the 1960s to the 21st century.

Passengers pose for photos on a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Passengers get off a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

