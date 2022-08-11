We Are China

China builds first rare earth maglev line

(People's Daily App) 14:29, August 11, 2022

China on Tuesday completed the construction of the country's first independently developed trial line using rare earth permanent magnetic levitation (PML) technology.

The maglev line, which is about 800 meters long, was built in Xingguo county, Jiangxi Province.

(Produced by Song Jiachen and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)