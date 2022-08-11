Home>>
China builds first rare earth maglev line
(People's Daily App) 14:29, August 11, 2022
China on Tuesday completed the construction of the country's first independently developed trial line using rare earth permanent magnetic levitation (PML) technology.
The maglev line, which is about 800 meters long, was built in Xingguo county, Jiangxi Province.
