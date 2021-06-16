China to help elderly use intelligent equipment

Xinhua) 13:56, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a circular to start a nationwide campaign this year to help senior citizens cross the digital divide.

A total of 20,000 volunteers will be recruited in 15 cities across China, including Beijing and Shanghai, to train the elderly to use intelligent equipment, according to the circular made public by the National Health Commission and the Office of the National Working Commission on Aging.

The circular calls on the volunteers to address senior citizens' difficulties in using smartphones to accommodate their needs in traveling, receiving medical services, and consumption.

Those aged 60 or above numbered 264.02 million on the Chinese mainland, according to the last national census in China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)