China to ramp up elderly care services to address population aging: minister

July 31 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts to meet the growing demand for elderly care services, as over one-fifth of its population is now silver-haired.

Lu Zhiyuan, minister of civil affairs, said that China has become a moderately aging society, with 297 million citizens aged 60 and above and 217 million aged 65 and above as of the end of 2023.

Speaking to Xinhua, Lu acknowledged that the elderly care system faces challenges like insufficient home-based and community services and a shortage of nursing personnel, prompting the urgent need for improvement.

He pledged efforts to foster a social environment of filial piety and respect for seniors, improve services in rural areas, and ensure that the basic elderly care services are accessible to all senior individuals.

To better satisfy the needs of the elderly, greater efforts will be directed toward developing catering services for them, increasing the capacity of home-based care and enhancing community facilities, Lu said.

China views ensuring and enhancing people's well-being as a key task of its modernization efforts. The country will deepen reform to refine its basic public service systems, focusing on delivering inclusive services, meeting essential needs, and providing support for those most in need.

Lu also highlighted reform measures designed to improve the well-being of children, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

