Commemorative coins, banknotes to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year start to exchange

Xinhua) 16:49, January 03, 2025

A staff member shows commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A citizen exchanges commemorative banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A citizen shows newly exchanged commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows commemorative banknotes issued by China's central bank in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This undated photo shows commemorative coins issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (China Banknote Printing and Minting/Handout via Xinhua)

