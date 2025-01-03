Commemorative coins, banknotes to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year start to exchange
A staff member shows commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A citizen exchanges commemorative banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A citizen shows newly exchanged commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2025. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows commemorative banknotes issued by China's central bank in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This undated photo shows commemorative coins issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (China Banknote Printing and Minting/Handout via Xinhua)
This undated photo shows commemorative coins issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. The exchange of a set of commemorative coins and notes issued by China's central bank to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year was started on Friday. (China Banknote Printing and Minting/Handout via Xinhua)
