We Are China

New Year's Day celebrated across China

Ecns.cn) 16:02, January 02, 2025

People participate in a new year celebration held at Shougang Park in Beijing, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

A joint celebration activity across Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei Province was held for the first time to welcome the year 2025 on Tuesday.

People participate in a new year celebration held at Gulou Square in Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

People participate in a New Year celebration held at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)