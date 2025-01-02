Home>>
New Year's Day celebrated across China
(Ecns.cn) 16:02, January 02, 2025
People participate in a new year celebration held at Shougang Park in Beijing, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
A joint celebration activity across Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei Province was held for the first time to welcome the year 2025 on Tuesday.
People participate in a new year celebration held at Gulou Square in Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
People participate in a New Year celebration held at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.