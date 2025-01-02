China's revised regulations for commending fallen heroes take effect

Xinhua) 09:51, January 02, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's revised regulations for commending fallen heroes took effect on Wednesday.

The regulations, promulgated in September 2024, emphasize upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China, safeguarding the dignity and honor of fallen heroes, and protecting the rights and interests of their families.

The regulations stipulate improved criteria and assessment procedures for identifying martyrs, better financial support and preferential treatment for their families, and strengthened protection and management of their memorial facilities.

The regulations also highlight the need to strengthen the dissemination of martyrs' heroic deeds and improve the protocols for paying homage to them.

China has been marking Martyrs' Day annually since 2014.

