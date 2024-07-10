Home>>
Remarkable act of bravery
(People's Daily App) 16:44, July 10, 2024
A boy slipped on the shore and was swept away by the current on Sunday in Baoding, North China's Hebei Province. Without regard for his own safety, a man dressed in black bravely jumped into the water and saved the child. This act of bravery deserves our utmost respect.
