Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway begins operation
A steward introduces the card commemorating the launch of the new high-speed railway on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.
The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A passenger prepares to board the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024.
A passenger puts the luggage in place on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.
A passenger (C) poses for photos at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024.
Actors perform on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.
Passengers are seen on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.
