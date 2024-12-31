Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway begins operation

Xinhua) 15:33, December 31, 2024

A steward introduces the card commemorating the launch of the new high-speed railway on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A passenger prepares to board the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A passenger puts the luggage in place on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A passenger (C) poses for photos at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Actors perform on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Passengers are seen on the bullet train G4798 on the Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway, Dec. 31, 2024.

The Jining-Datong-Yuanping high-speed railway began operations on Tuesday. The railway line stretches from Jining in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region through Datong to Yuanping, both in north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)