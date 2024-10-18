Indonesian development gets boost as Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway marks one year

Xinhua) 08:16, October 18, 2024

JAKARTA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Thursday grandly celebrated the first anniversary of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), a landmark project as Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail.

With a speed of 350 km per hour, the 142.3 km high-speed rail, built in cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, has slashed the journey time between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to just about 40 minutes. Over the past year, the rail, affectionately called "Whoosh" for its remarkable speed, has inspired profound changes in the towns and cities along the line.

As Indonesia marches toward its Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision, "Whoosh" has not only made rail transport more efficient and comfortable, but also plays a pivotal role in boosting the local economy, tourism, human resources and people's livelihood.

This photo taken on April 17, 2024 shows a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway on the platform of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

CONNECTING CITIES

In October 2023 when the railway started operation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed the name of the HSR, "Whoosh," inspired by the train's sound and meaning fast, efficient and reliable in the Indonesian language.

With seamless connectivity with other transport networks such as light rail transit and shuttle buses, the sleek red and silver bullet train has made traveling between Indonesia's key cities an efficient and enjoyable experience.

According to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC), a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese firms that constructs and runs the HSR, Whoosh has transported 5.79 million passengers by Oct. 17 this year, including 300,000 international tourists from 159 countries.

An increasing number of Indonesians find this rapid transit option indispensable, as they can now spend more time with family on weekends and travel to economic hubs with ease.

"Previously, I took a conventional train on Saturday morning and returned to Jakarta on Sunday evening," said Halim Ali Sabhana, a 27-year-old commuter.

"Now, since it only takes 40 minutes by 'Whoosh,' I can go back to Bandung on Friday afternoon after work, and arrive at my Jakarta office on Monday morning," he told Xinhua.

Raden Agung Wijaya, a 43-year-old business owner, said the railway has made his frequent business trips between Jakarta and Bandung much easier.

"Instead of driving my car, I'm taking Whoosh to Bandung. Less time, and less tiring. I can meet clients on time," he said.

Over the past year, the number of trains per day increased from 14 initially to 52 in the peak period as the railway quickly gained popularity, with the number of passenger seats increasing from over 8,400 to more than 31,000, and the maximum number of passengers per day at 24,132.

CATALYZING GROWTH

The operation of the high-speed train has created more economic opportunities, with new residential areas, markets, and shopping centers emerging around the bustling train stations.

Lion dance performers welcome passengers on the platform at the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway's Padalarang Station in Padalarang, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Small businesses are thriving in the burgeoning community-based economic ecosystem surrounding the train stations, said Bey Machmudin, acting governor of West Java. Local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) have filled various kiosks at Padalarang station and Tegalluar station, Machmudin said.

"West Java residents welcome the Whoosh train and it must be utilized as best as possible to improve the community's economy. (Looking) ahead, we hope the MSMEs can also work with tourism associations to provide tour packages in Bandung," he said.

At Tegalluar station in the suburbs of Bandung, Tati Heryati, a Sundanese pancake seller, saw a five-fold increase in his daily income.

"Previously, I could only earn 100,000 rupiahs (6.42 U.S. dollars) per day. But since Whoosh started running, I can now earn 500,000 rupiahs (32.09 dollars) a day," Heryati told Xinhua.

"Many of my neighbors have also become vendors here, selling everything from food and beverages to merchandise, because they can now earn more," he said.

The ease of travel has also drawn more visitors to destinations in West Java, ranging from Bandung's bustling city center to previously hard-to-reach areas.

Al Jabbar Mosque, a grand mosque located 5 km away from Tegalluar station, sees crowds of visitors from Jakarta on Sunday afternoon after the Muslim prayer time.

Hendrawan Prasetyo, 38, said he came from Jakarta for a vacation with his wife and two children via Whoosh. "I was amazed by the speed. Whoosh has made vacations even more practical. Now we can visit tourist destinations outside the city center of Bandung," he told Xinhua.

Arief Syaifudin, head of the Bandung Culture and Tourism Agency, said Whoosh has greatly boosted tourism in West Java. Popular spots like Al Jabbar Mosque and Bandung's renowned culinary scene have seen a rising influx of visitors. During the holiday season in April, hotel occupancy rates have reached 86.8 percent.

Tourists can hop off the train to explore the surrounding areas of Bandung, Machmudin said, adding that the provincial government is collaborating with small and medium-sized enterprises near Padalarang and Tegalluar stations to introduce more Bandung culinary and tourism packages to visitors.

CULTIVATING TALENT

The railway has also boosted talent cultivation with a collaborative platform established to speed up local technological progress. Over the past year, a total of 45,000 local technicians have received training in high-speed rail technology, including engineering, welding, and machinery, with support from the Chinese side.

A Chinese high-speed train driver (C) instructs his Indonesian counterpart (R) inside the driving cab of a high-speed train in Bandung, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wawan Setiawan, a student at the Indonesian Railway Polytechnic and one of the first Indonesian high-speed rail drivers, said that becoming a high-speed rail driver fills him with immense pride, serving as a significant source of fulfillment in his life.

Currently, the Chinese operation team is training 600 Indonesians for 23 positions essential to the long-term maintenance and operation of the HSR.

Local drivers have already begun operating the trains at a speed of up to 350 km per hour, marking a significant milestone in building a skilled workforce capable of supporting Indonesia's growing high-speed rail sector.

"Indonesia has greatly benefited from the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly through transformative infrastructure projects like the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway," said Veronika Saraswati, director of the Saraswati Institute and a China expert.

"This cooperation has allowed Indonesia to modernize its transportation systems, realizing long-held ambitions of building high-speed rails," she said.

"The positive results of infrastructure and trade cooperation between the two countries have made the Indonesian government aware that China is an opportunity," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)