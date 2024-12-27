New worker reporting | Cuban apprentice: Exploring the secrets of bicycle manufacturing in Pingxiang

People's Daily Online) 17:50, December 27, 2024

Yasef Calderon, from Cuba, is very passionate about cycling. Recently, he has set his sights on Pingxiang county in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province. It is known as the "City of Bicycles" and the "Capital of Chinese Children's Bicycles". The bicycle manufacturing industry in Pingxiang has undergone more than 40 years of development. Currently, the county produces 145 million bicycles, baby strollers, and toys annually, accounting for 50 percent of the domestic market and 40 percent of the international market. Its products are exported to more than 60 countries and regions in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. With a strong curiosity for bicycle manufacturing, Yasef embarked on a journey to Pingxiang, determined to explore the truth.

