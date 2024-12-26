New worker reporting | Cuban apprentice: Experience the charm of sports in Dingzhou

People's Daily Online) 17:44, December 26, 2024

Yasef Calderon, from Cuba, has lived in China for 16 years. He learned that Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province, is a holy land for sports equipment manufacturing in the East, with products exported to more than 50 countries and regions such as Europe, the United States, and Australia. He decided to come to Dingzhou to learn about the manufacturing and production of local sports equipment. After witnessing the birth of traditional martial arts swords and modern sports protective gear, Yasef exclaimed, "I really believe Dingzhou's sports equipment is going to make an even bigger splash on the global stage!"

