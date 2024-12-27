Home>>
New worker reporting | German apprentice: Exploring the towel industry in Gaoyang
(People's Daily Online) 17:25, December 27, 2024
"Here, cotton is given new life," said Tian Haitao, director of Cotton Map Textile Museum of Gaoyang county in Boding, north China's Hebei Province. Tian was introducing the history of cotton to Oliver Fritzsch, a German with a great interest in the textile industry. When Oliver learned that for every three towels produced in China, one comes from Gaoyang, he couldn't resist visiting a production factory in the county to witness the "birth" of a towel. Oliver was left very impressed by the visit, exclaiming that, "Each step reflects the expertise and dedication of Gaoyang textile's workforce, resulting in high-quality towel products that have gained widespread popularity."
