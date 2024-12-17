Village alliance nets tourism windfall in Jinhua, E China's Zhejiang

A common prosperity zone in Jinhua city, east China's Zhejiang Province, has united three villages' tourism resources, drawing over 2 million visitors this year and generating 7 million yuan ($960,000) in revenue for nearby villages.

Photo shows a site in the common prosperity zone in Lingxia township, Jindong district of Jinhua city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Shi Kuanbing)

The project combines previously scattered tourism resources through village partnerships, focusing on locations with complementary attractions and industries.

City officials plan to expand the program to 30 demonstration zones covering more than 100 villages over the next three years, according to the city's Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Lizu village in Yiwu, administered by Jinhua, has become an internet sensation with 71 enterprises that blend traditional agriculture with modern retail, including creative cultural product shops and experience stores. This year, the village has welcomed over 1 million tourists, generating a collective income of 4.05 million yuan.

An artisan displays tie-dyed products in her shop in Lizu village of Yiwu city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

Chouyan village, less than a kilometer away, previously relied on rural tourism. In 2023, it became part of a common prosperity zone along with eight other villages.

Yiwu sought expertise from teams at institutes like Zhejiang University to develop planning for the common prosperity zone. An investment of over 600 million yuan was allocated to implement 81 sub-projects across 12 categories in the zone.

Tourists explore Lizu village in Yiwu city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

"As part of the common prosperity zone, Chouyan village will benefit from projects including the nighttime economy, folk cultural fair and renovated food street," said Cao Junmin, Party chief of Chouyan village.

Dedicated teams now manage the common prosperity zone in Lingxia township. Ye Xiaodong, Party chief of the township, said the township's model integrates village collectives, investors, companies and industrial operation alliances. The zone features a campsite, hotel, museum and more than 40 tourist attractions. It is expected to generate over 150 million yuan in income.

Photo shows Poyang ancient street in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

Jinhua has completed comprehensive planning for 30 common prosperity zones, with 4.1 billion yuan in planned investment. By late October, 358 projects had begun, with total investment reaching 2.9 billion yuan.

