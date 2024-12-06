Visa-free policy sparks "China Travel" boom

Xinhua) 08:22, December 06, 2024

Tourists from South Korea visit the Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Expanding visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and also shows its confidence on the global stage. So far, 38 countries enjoy unilateral visa-free access, and the maximum stay for visitors has been extended to 30 days as of Nov. 30.

In the third quarter of 2024, the number of foreigners who entered China reached 8.186 million, up 48.8 percent year on year. Among them, 4.885 million entered China visa-free, a year-on-year increase of 78.6 percent.

"China Travel" enables the world to have a direct appreciation of the development achievements of Chinese modernization, and experience the charm of Chinese culture, the new scenes of life-changing technology, the beautiful life of Chinese urban and rural residents, and the ecological advancement in China.

Tourists from Spain visit Tianzifang, an art area in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 3, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A tourist from Poland visits the Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A tourist from Thailand poses for photo in front of the Wukang Building in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 3, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Tourists from Hungary show souvenirs bought at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists from Britain pose for photo at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A tourist from South Korea (R) visits the Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 30, 2024.(Photo by Xie Xin/Xinhua)

Tourists from Germany take photos at Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists from South Korea pose for photos before the Peace Hotel in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Tourists from Spain visit the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A tourist from Japan (front) waits for entry inspection at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Foreign tourists visit Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

