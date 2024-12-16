China-Cambodia cultural show celebrates people-to-people exchange year

Xinhua) 13:23, December 16, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The "Golden Promise 2024," a China-Cambodia cultural show, was staged here Sunday evening to celebrate the people-to-people exchange year, attracting hundreds of spectators.

Organized at the iconic Chaktomuk Theater, the glittering cultural show was jointly performed by a troupe of Chinese artists from Wuxi City in east China's Jiangsu Province and a team of Cambodian artists from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

Cheam Yeap, first vice president of Cambodia's National Assembly, and Ek Sam Ol, president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said the event was part of joint activities to mark the China-Cambodia people-to-people exchange year 2024.

"I believe that the audience could be deeply interested in Chinese culture and tradition through this cultural show," he said.

Wang said the event had not only deepened cultural exchanges, but also promoted a traditional friendship between China and Cambodia.

During the two-hour show, the Chinese artists presented traditional songs and dances, while Cambodian artists performed the Royal Ballet, a UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritage, and traditional music.

Keo Sreylin, a 25-year-old civil servant at the Ministry of Tourism, said the cultural show was amazing, as all artists were highly professional and talented.

"I like watching Chinese art performances, because I'm keen to know more about China's beautiful culture, tradition and customs," she told Xinhua after the show.

Sokun Povneath, a senior student at the National University of Management, said he liked the show because it was diverse and interesting, and he could learn a lot about differences between Chinese and Cambodian cultures.

"The artists from China performed well, and their gestures were vivid," he told Xinhua.

