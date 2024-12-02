Cambodia receives 60 new flat wagons from China to boost freight operations

Xinhua) 15:48, December 02, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Sixty brand-new flat wagons from China have arrived in Cambodia to further strengthen freight service capabilities in the kingdom's railway, the operator of Cambodia's railway said on Monday.

The Royal Railway Plc., a part of Royal Group, said in a press release that the wagons arrived at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port on Sunday evening and were successfully unloaded on Monday morning.

"This milestone marks another significant step forward in Royal Railway's commitment to providing efficient and reliable rail freight services throughout Cambodia," the press release said.

"These brand-new flat wagons, sourced from a leading Chinese manufacturer, are designed to handle a diverse range of cargo, including containers, heavy machinery, construction materials, and more," it added.

Before entering service, the wagons will undergo a comprehensive brake test system check to ensure operational safety, the press release said.

Following this quick safety protocol, they will be ready for immediate deployment, seamlessly integrating into Royal Railway's operations to support industries nationwide, it added.

"This is a pivotal moment for Royal Railway as we expand our fleet to deliver even greater value to our customers," said John Guiry, chief executive officer of Royal Railway.

"The addition of these 60 wagons reflects our dedication to providing high-quality freight services and reinforces our role in Cambodia's economic development. These wagons will not only increase our capacity but also improve the efficiency of our logistics operations," he added.

According to the press release, the 60 wagons are part of a larger order of 221 flat wagons.

Currently, the Royal Railway operates two railway lines with a total length of 650 km in the Southeast Asian country. The first line connects from the capital Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville, and the second one links from the capital to Poipet City on the border with Thailand.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)