Cambodia sees 83 pct rise in air passengers with China in 10 months: official

Xinhua) 13:10, November 29, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has recorded a total of 733,729 air passengers between the kingdom and China during the first 10 months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 83 percent, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"There had been 5,486 flights between Cambodia and China during the January-October period of 2024, a year-on-year rise of 60 percent," Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha told Xinhua.

He added that air cargo volume between the two destinations was 6,341 tons during the first 10 months of this year, an increase of 38 percent from the same period last year.

The spokesperson was confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which was put into official use in November 2023, will help attract more international airlines, particularly Chinese airlines, to Cambodia.

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the airport is the main gateway to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in the northwest Siem Reap province.

