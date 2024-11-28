Cambodian FM highly commends China's significant contributions to kingdom's development

Xinhua) 11:10, November 28, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn has highly praised China for its significant contributions to socio-economic development in the Southeast Asian country, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press release on Wednesday.

Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, made the remarks during a meeting in Phnom Penh with Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin on Tuesday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated China's significant contributions to Cambodia's development, particularly in trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure projects," the press release said.

He also thanked China for providing exceptional health services and warm hospitality to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, a gesture that symbolizes the deep trust and strong ties between Cambodia and China.

According to the press release, both sides affirmed their commitment to successfully implementing the consensus and commitments made by the leaders of the two countries to advance key projects, such as the "Fish and Rice Corridor," the "Industrial Development Corridor," the modern agricultural development project, and mixed energy project.

They also expressed their commitment to promoting the building of a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, serving as a model for mankind, it added.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, underlining the importance of dialogue and collaboration to address global and regional challenges, the press release said.

