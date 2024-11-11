Cambodia-China Travel Fair to be held in cultural province of Siem Reap next month

Xinhua) 11:15, November 11, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia-China Travel Fair will be held in the cultural province of Siem Reap in northwest Cambodia on Dec. 6-8, said an announcement from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on Saturday.

Siem Reap is home to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, which is comprised of 91 ancient temples built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

About 200 Cambodian and Chinese tour and travel operators are expected to take part in the forthcoming event, the announcement said, adding that the key activities at the fair will include a Cambodia tourism promotion seminar, a business matching event, and visits to tourist destinations.

The upcoming fair is one of the activities to promote the "Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024" and the "Visit Siem Reap 2024" campaign, it said.

"The Ministry of Tourism urges tourism associations, tour operators, public-private sector, relevant institutions, national and international media outlets, and the public to actively participate in the aforementioned Cambodia-China Travel Fair, and to promote it widely to all relevant partners," the announcement said.

China is one of the largest sources of international tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said the kingdom received 4.3 million international tourists during the January-August period of 2024, an increase of 22.5 percent. Of the number, 538,834 were Chinese tourists, up 47.7 percent.

"Cambodia is projected to receive 7 million international tourists including more than 2 million Chinese tourists in 2025," he said.

