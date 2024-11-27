Whole region stands to benefit from China's high-quality development: Cambodian PM

Xinhua) 10:04, November 27, 2024

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet speaks at the Global Chinese Economic and Technology (GCET) Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 26, 2024. The GCET Summit 2024 was convened in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Tuesday, aiming at promoting cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as the world. In his keynote address at the summit, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said China's high-quality development, driven by artificial intelligence, digital economy, humanoid robots, new materials, and other innovation industries, will benefit the whole region. (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said here on Tuesday that the whole region has stood to benefit from China's high-quality development, particularly in economy, technology and green development.

In his keynote address at the Global Chinese Economic and Technology (GCET) Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh, Manet said China has projected that its high-quality development will be driven by artificial intelligence, digital economy, humanoid robots, low-altitude economy (i.e. drones), new materials, and other innovation industries.

"When China, as the main driver of global growth is focusing on high-quality development, I believe that the whole region stands to gain from such policy orientation," he told the summit, with about 300 participants.

"For instance, through the Belt and Road Initiative and our strong bilateral relations, Chinese businesses have been at the forefront of bringing technological advancement to Cambodia," he added.

The Cambodian leader said that the deep-rooted cultural ties between Cambodia and China, combined with strong government-to-government relations, have created a uniquely favorable environment where Chinese investments thrive.

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Asian countries have greatly benefited from China's economic growth and rapid technological development.

"China's high-quality development has not only brought forth new opportunities and transformations to reshape China's economy, but also have a broader impact on the economic landscape of the Asian region," he told Xinhua.

The GCET summit is an annual international forum. Its purpose is to improve business linkages and connectivity between China and the world, providing a platform for high-level discussions on global and regional events in relation to China's rise as a world-leading economy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)