China's top legislator meets with Cambodian senate president

Xinhua) 08:22, December 05, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high quality, high level and high standard.

He said China stands ready to work with Cambodia to firmly support each other, deepen practical cooperation and expand people-to-people exchanges in accordance with the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cambodia's Senate and National Assembly to contribute to the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Zhao added.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia-China cooperation is of great significance to Cambodia's economic development and poverty alleviation. Cambodia will deepen all-round friendly cooperation with China and firmly push forward the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, he added.

